Snow hits parts of the city amid a cold front

Johannesburg - A coating of snow and slush greeted Gauteng residents on Monday morning as the first significant snowfall of the winter fell in various areas. Snow was observed over areas in the south, such as Soweto, Alberton, and Roodepoort.

Some of the areas that observed snow include the eastern areas of Gauteng, Heidelberg, and parts of Vosloorus. It is reported that, though the SA Weather Service (SAWS) had advised that cold weather conditions were expected in Gauteng, it did not anticipate the snow yesterday morning. The SAWS added that the snow is not expected to continue into the afternoon.

‘’Confirmed! What has been observed in parts of Gauteng, including Soweto, Alberton, Roodepoort, Heidelberg, and Vosloorus, is indeed snow. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible in parts of Mpumalanga today.’’ Other provinces, such as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, have also been warned about disruptive snow. ‘’We issued warnings of disruptive snow over parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. The warnings remain valid until midnight on July 10, 2023. A threat to life and hypothermia exists if care is not taken.’’

The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met the criteria for snowy conditions. Light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga today, where expected temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson, and Ermelo will not exceed 6°C. SAWS cautioned farmers about the wet and windy conditions.

‘’The public and small stock farmers are advised that the very cold, wet, and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops, and plants. Severe frost is expected overnight as well as on Wednesday morning. The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions. The public is urged and encouraged to regularly follow weather forecasts on television, radio, as well as social media platforms.’’ Driver training organisation MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert has also warned motorists to exercise caution when driving on the snow. ‘’Many areas may experience sleet rather than full snowfall. This can create an even more precarious situation on the roads in the form of black ice. This is a thin layer of transparent ice on the road that forms when sleet or rain freezes as it hits the ground. It is very difficult to see, and you can be at its mercy once you hit it.’’