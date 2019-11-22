So much fuss is being made about alleged R1.3bn Alex Project - Mokonyane









Former cabinet minister and ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane claims that too much fuss has been made about the controversial R1.3bn Alexandra Renewal Project. Phill Magakoe/ANA Pictures Former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane has defended the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), arguing that the programme did a lot to improve the lives of the people of the Joburg township. She also claimed that too much fuss has been made about the alleged R1.3billion allocated to the project which, according to her, was inaccurate. Mokonyane said the controversial project was not a complete failure as progress was made. On Thursday, the ANC NEC member, who served as Gauteng human settlements MEC from 2004 to 2009, appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission’s Inquiry on Alexandra. The inquiry was set up to investigate service delivery issues and allegations of corruption relating to Alexandra, following massive violent protests in April this year.

The protest saw the ANC, which launched the project in 2001 during its governance of the city, crossing swords with the DA and the EFF, who are currently running the city in a coalition government.

The ARP had become a hot potato with no party wanting to shoulder the blame while the residents of the township continue to live in squalor.

Mokonyane told the commission’s chairperson Buang Jones that as the commission celebrates 25 years since its establishment next year, it should also celebrate the progress made in Alexandra.

“A lot still needs to be done. Don’t rubbish everything because there was never a blueprint and there was never something similar to Alexandra that was done in South Africa,” she said.

Mokonyane said the project upgraded 18 schools in Alexandra where educators were trained and improved the pass rates. She said there was work done into the construction of about 1200 houses and the integration of roads into main travel routes to Sandton and Marlboro.

“There was an issue around Alex being referred to as the Dark City and the incapacity of the electricity network which then got upgraded and the water and sewage interpolation was also upgraded,” she said.

She also told the inquiry that the R1.3bn allocation was false in reality.

“This was an estimate that came through a business plan that was developed for the implementation of the Alex renewal,” Mokonyane said.

She said for 2006/5 financial year, R251m was budgeted for the ARP, and R125m budgeted for both the 2007/8 and 2008/9 financial years respectively.

“I want to reiterate that at no point were we even given any expectation of R1.3bn coming into Gauteng and there was an acceptance of a business plan that made business sense in dealing with the problems,” she said.

She maintained that all line departments had to utilise their own budget or in collaboration with different departments.

Linda Twala, one of the oldest residents of Alex, also known as the Father of Alex, told The Star that government officials were often bad people.

“My mother, who died at 100-years-old, was at the Alexandra Stadium hosted by former president Thabo Mbeki when they announced the R1.3bn. I don’t like getting involved in politics but these people are bad,” he said.

The acting Gauteng head of the Public Protector office Vusi Dlamini asked Mokonyane if there was internal control mechanisms to ensure there was no fruitless, wasteful or irregular expenditure in the ARP.

“In all material respects, the financial position of the department indicate that we were working within the prescribes of what the laws and regulations require. It’s up to this commission to go and prove the allegations right or wrong,” she said.

Former Joburg mayors Parks Tau and Amos Masondo as well as former city manager Trevor Fowler are set to appear before the inquiry today to answer on their role on the project.