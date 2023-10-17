‘So You Think You Can Strip’ competition is on at this year's Sex Expo

The countdown to the tantalising four-day experience of the entertaining adult-themed exhibition Sex Expo at Gallagher Estate from October 26-29 has begun. This year’s expo promises to take attendees on an elevated level of entertainment with sensual shopping, amazing stage performances, educational workshops, and a full spectrum of alluring products on display.

On the endless list of captivating things to immerse yourself with, there is also the infamous ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ competition, where one can walk away with great prizes. This year, the four-day exhibition has taken things up a notch, introducing new captivating activities that guests can look forward to. * Theatre of erotica - Jonty Searll presents workshops in an intimate theatre setting, focusing on how to give and receive pleasure. Visitors can visually explore ways to improve their sexual pleasure or sexual prowess – a true feast for the eyes.

The Red Room – How to Build a Sex Room of Netflix fame is coming to The Sex Expo. Visit the Red Room, take some sexy pics, and experience it yourself. Couples looking to spice up their bedroom can visit our Red Room and design their own sexy, stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish. Studio of seduction: This private room will allow visitors to participate in workshops given by exhibitors where they hone their sexy skills. These workshops will take place on the hour and will include pole dancing, sensual massage, bondage, and more. Adult Expressions - Meet South Africa’s favourites and international Adult content creators and porn stars in person, where they will be creating some exciting live content.