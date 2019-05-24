Bafana coach Stuart Baxter joins players in celebratory song and dance in Tunisia. Photo: screengrab from @BafanaBafana on twitter

Soccer-loving pupils stand the chance of a lifetime to win a trip to watch Bafana Bafana play in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt next month. In celebration of the sponsorship of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2016 and in the spirit of African sports talent, Total South Africa is partnering with 32 schools across the country, in nine provinces, to ignite football talent and nurture the soccer culture.

The agreement saw Total Africa become the official title sponsor of African football for eight years and the support has contributed a great deal to the African football scene. The partnership commenced in 2017 at the Gabon Africa Cup of Nations, which was renamed the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The school games will make provision for 14 boys and 14 girls in each grade to play a soccer game to stand a chance to be selected as the top boy and girl player of their grade.

These top players will then participate in skills-based soccer activities for a talent scout to select the best players from each school.

“Football is a universal language synonymous with friendliness, enthusiasm and, of course, energy,” says Pierre-Yves Sachet, Total South Africa’s CEO and managing director.

Total has shown continued corporate social investment, holding on to its mission to fuel long-term sustainable growth. Encouraging children through a passionate sport like football is only one of many milestones achieved by the company.

The programme, however, goes beyond nurturing young football talent but will also involve a safety session at each school to highlight the importance of road safety in a fun and engaging way.

This will be followed by each student being given an educational road safety activity booklet with colouring pencils and reflective stickers that can be worn on clothing to be more visible on the road.

“At Total, safety is more than just a priority, it’s a core value and the basis of our strategy. We are excited to engage with learners by means of the soccer activities as well as the Road Safety sessions and we look forward to a successful journey as a partner of African football,” concludes Sachet.

In addition, Total will be running a range of different competitions and activities where customers stand a chance to win tickets to the Afcon as well as lots of soccer goodies.

Interested individuals have been encouraged to visit their nearest Total service station to stand a chance to win or alternatively visit the Total website, www.total.co.za