Botha Msila and Alvin Zhakata celebrate their arrival at the Kenya border post on their way to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

South African soccer fan, Botha Msila, will this morning go to the Egyptian embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, with the hope of still making it to Cairo to watch Bafana Bafana play. Msila started his hitch-hiking track from Cape Town to the Egyptian capital by road last week with fellow Zimbabwean football lover Alvin Zhakata.

The soccer mad duo want to watch Bafana Bafana and the Zimbabwe Warriors play live in the African Cup of Nations.

When Msila tried crossing the Kenyan border into Ethiopia, he was turned back because he didn’t have a visa.

Now, thanks to good Samaritans, Msila is still hopeful his dream will come true.

On a video he posted on Twitter, Msila said he was going back to Nairobi to look for another mode of transport as he was defeated in his bid to go to Cairo over land.

“I found out it will be difficult for us to pass the border. So I choose not to be a difficult person.

“I am going to Nairobi or South Africa for the necessary procedures, get my visa and fly from there to Egypt because the process seems to take long here (Kenya and Ethiopian border),” he said.

Msila and Zhakata were denied entry at the border of Ethiopia last week after failing to produce visas.

One of the people who have tried to help Msila and Zhakata get their visa is Promise Chabata who opened a banking account for donations for the pair.

Chabata said he communicated with Botha on Sunday and he was already in Nairobi.

“Tomorrow he will be going to the Egyptian and South African embassies to get his documents stamped. From there, he will be flying straight to Cairo,” Chabata said.

An Egyptian visa costs $25 (R370).

The account Chabata set up yesterday had about R19500 and he said: “It is all theirs, they will decide what they want to do with it.”

Zororo Phumulani Financial Services, a company based in Braamfontein, is one of the donors to Msila and Zhakata’s dream. The company said it always looks out for people in need and helps them.

“When we heard about Msila and his friend we then took an initiative of helping them fulfil their dream,” Zororo Phumulani’s Roberta Mutinhiri said.

The company donated R15000.

On Saturday Zhakata said on Twitter that they had applied for electronic visas.

“We finally thought things were coming all right.

“But the people from Ethopian side kept on saying the internet is down because of national examinations taking place in the country.

“Botha was then fed up and decided to go to Nairobi to do all the required procedures there,” Zhakata said.