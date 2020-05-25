Soccer star nabbed for doing 213km\ph in a 120km zone in Sandton

A prominent local soccer star was arrested for speeding in Sandton on Sunday morning after clocking 213km/ph in a 120km/ph zone, rushing to fetch his friend. Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa told The Star that the 32-year-old high profile sports star was arrested while travelling in an Audi A6 on the N1 highway in Rivonia. “He was arrested by our Gauteng Traffic Police high speed unit and he said he was speeding because he was rushing to fetch his friend,” he said. The authorities said the star's name could not be revealed until he appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court today on charges of reckless and negligent driving, and the alternative charge of driving at excessive speed for the prescribed legal speed limit. “As the Gauteng Traffic Police we are sending a strong message to motorists who take advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown, because there is less traffic on our roads,” Sibasa said.

Also, on Sunday afternoon, a 39-year-old driver of a BMW 3 Series car was arrested for driving at 205km/ph in a 120km/ph zone in Randburg.

Last week, a surgeon driving a BMW was arrested for clocking 234km/ph and another BMW driver was arrested for speeding at 260km/ph in a 120 km/* zone on the N1 in Pretoria.

“It is really bad out there, people take advantage of the situation and start speeding and we are monitoring all routes in the province and we'll ensure that those who break the law are brought to book,” Sibasa said.

In 2018, a 32-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player was arrested on the N1 highway in Midrand for driving at an average speed of 180km/* in a 120km/* zone in a Toyota Quest. The soccer player claimed he was rushing home in Roodepoort after dropping a friend off in Centurion.

In 2017, Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele was caught driving at 223km/* on the M1 highway near Sandton. Jele was charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120km/* .

After his arrest, Jele issued an apology and said he took full responsibility for his actions.

@Chulu_M