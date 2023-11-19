Social Development minister encourages men to help fight GBV

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged South African men to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and become responsible citizens in society. Zulu addressed a group of men gathered for the second annual Amatyma International Men’s Day Wellness Experience held at the Disoufeng Pub in Soweto on Sunday.

Celebrated on November 19, International Men’s Day has become a time for men across the globe to reflect on the contributions, sacrifices and progress made by men in society. These range from men working together with women to make educational, economic, social, and technological advances in society to men encouraging one another to be better fathers and leaders in society. “Let us create an environment where people respect you as men in society. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past 30 years. As a country, we have a big problem of gender-based violence. Many of us look nice but keep quiet when women are being abused. I urge you as we go into the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children that you as men will help us put an end to GBV,” the minister said.

TV host and entrepreneur Thato “TT” Mbha speaking during Amatyma International Men's Day at Disoufeng pub & restaurant.Picture Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers. The founder of the Amatyma International Men’s Day Wellness Experience, TT Mbha, urged men to join him on a pledge to help fight the scourge of GBV while also encouraging men to seek mental and psychological help to deal with daily struggles. “Mental health among men is a big deal. That is why we are gathered here to encourage men to speak up and seek help. This is a brotherhood thing ...We need to unlearn some of the things that we have been taught. “It starts with the small things that men don’t cry. We have to unlearn that. Men need to open themselves up and realise that we are human beings and we should cry. I cry in front of my kids... This notion that when you are vulnerable is a sign of weakness is actually a strength,” he said.

Lion King producer Lebo M speaking during Amatyma international Men's Day at Disoufeng pub & restaurant.Picture Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers. Other notable guests at the event included Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, William Lehong and Toll Ass Mo. The event, which kicked off with their second anniversary in Durban at the Platinum Belt Lounge, Umhlanga, on Saturday, has become a platform for men to discuss important social and lifestyle-related issues, including financial wellness. Men were treated to readings as well as grooming and other notable finance and wellness issues by institutions such as Standard Bank and Clicks Bronation, an initiative that promotes men’s wellness.

Social activist Nhlanhla Mohlauli speaking during Amatyma International Men's Day at Disoufeng pub & restaurant.Picture Itumeleng English Independent Newspapers. Speaking at the event, Wesley Ndlovu of Madladla Consulting and Projects encouraged men to seek help with early detection and treatment of cancer, especially testicular cancer which he said could be treated with early detection. “Testicular cancer is a silent killer that kills men. I urge men to not ignore the lump that grows in their testes as this cancer can easily be reversed or cured if detected early enough,” he said. Methodius Mavuso of Standard Bank encouraged men to take good care of their finances.