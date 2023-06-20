Social Development to raise awareness on drugs and alcohol

Johannesburg - As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, the Department of Social Development wishes to remind South Africans of one of the challenges faced by young people around the country – alcohol and substance abuse. Drug abuse is a complicated problem at the intersection of public health, safety and social issues, claiming over 500 000 lives each year and putting a strain on families and communities.

According to Lumka Oliphant, the department’s media liaison person, socio-economic factors such as poverty, inequality and unemployment continue to be important contributors to increased drug use and the development of substance use disorders. She said: “It is in this context that the period between June 19 and 23 has been set aside as the National AntiDrug Awareness Week, and the department will be raising awareness on the harmful effects of substance abuse by conducting tours and activities. “This week seeks to highlight the dangers associated with drug usage, abuse and illegal trade, which often flourish where druglords use different mechanisms to traffic drugs in and out of the borders of South Africa.

“This week provides an opportunity to educate the public so they may help with spreading the message about the extreme cultural and economic harm the trade of drugs does globally. “This initiative is a build-up to the commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and this international day will be held under the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, International Agency Network for Demand Reduction, Drug Control, and Crime Prevention’s annual theme, ‘People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’. “To reduce the prevalence of substance abuse in families and communities, the Department of Social Development has a flagship prevention programme: ‘KE MOJA’, ‘I AM FINE WITHOUT DRUGS’ which empowers children, youth and parents about the harmful effects of substance abuse,” Oliphant said.