Social justice activists educate youth about seriousness of Covid-19

Young social justice activists from Khanya College have committed to fighting the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the economy by starting a campaign to educate their peers about the seriousness of the pandemic. Ten interns from the non-profit organisation, who are training to become social justice activists, have started a campaign to educate young people on the pandemic and motivate them to get more involved in efforts to flatten the curve. The campaign, which started after the national lockdown was announced, includes multimedia videos, posters and articles created by the interns with information about the pandemic and how the youth can give back to society, and how to protect themselves, their families and communities from the virus. “This global pandemic is instilling a sense of demoralisation and hopelessness in our youth. Our youth are either not acknowledging the serious nature of it at all, or simply have no interest in it, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” the interns said in an informational video. Khanya College intern Rochelle Cooke said she felt that her peers didn’t seem to be interested in the pandemic.

“Lots of them are turning a blind eye or have given up or they have an ‘anything goes’ attitude, so it’s important for us as young people to come up with strategies on how to help our peers, because we understand them,” she said.

The 20-year-old added that they decided to use social media as a tool to push their multimedia campaign because social media was popular among young people.

“It’s really important because if we don’t conscientise ourselves then we’ll just go astray and fall victim to this virus,” she said.

Another intern, Nobuhle Sibaya, 20, said the campaign was particularly aimed towards middle-class young people, especially those in the townships.

“In the townships, the children are outside playing, it is as if they are on holiday right now, but with this information that we’re trying to spread, we feel that they will become more aware of the virus, and ways to prevent it,” the intern said.

Cooke added that the college and the interns would also be engaging with stakeholders such as the Right2Know Campaign about the #DataMustFall movement to assist students with data for e-learning during the lockdown.

Khanya College deputy director Dr Maria van Driel said the organisation as a whole was heavily involved in providing aid to community health-care workers during the lockdown, while the interns focused on the youth.

“This campaign is not a once-off thing, it will continue and I meet with them every day on Zoom, and we’ve been going through different papers and discussions on the virus. We’re also reading books, and they have assignments, but one of the things they are running on their own is the campaign,” she said.