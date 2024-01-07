Social media gushes over Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl as they share stunning vacation snaps

Well-known broadcaster Musa Mthombeni and his wife, broadcaster and former Miss SA Liesl Mthombeni, have many of their followers going back to their platforms as they continue to explore the world sharing fascinating experiences. Having visited multiple countries on different continents in 2023, the lovers have been posting stunning and envy-worthy content.

“And with the 2023 season coming to an end 6 # 12 months, 8 countries, 5 continents, 20 flights, 1 passport renewal (Lies), 1 503 selfies, 1 108 pictures, 28 hours spent editing vlogs, 78 hours of Lies taking random naps, many voiceover retakes, tons of kisses, and 8 760 hours spent falling in love all over again,” Musa said on his Instagram.“ They recently visited Brazil, and gripping videos and beautiful snaps showcase the magnificence of the world the pair had a ball in during their adventures. In some of the content they shared with thousands of their followers, Musa said he would see them again in February.

“Day 45 in Rio de Janeiro, and the mayor asked to meet us at the steps so that he could officially give us citizenship. He said, and I quote: ‘Musawenkosi, you’re such a lovely young man. Your sweetness and innocence are something the young people of Rio de Janeiro need and deserve’. “While all this was happening, Lies and her friends started shooting part 2 of Snoop Dogg’s beautiful music video, so I had to get back to the real reason (I figured out later): I was brought to Brazil to take pictures and videos of the ladies on their girls trip. I was duped. “I was hoodwinked. I was bamboozled! But it’s fine. You win some, you lose some. See you guys in mid-February,” the Mthombenis said on Instagram.