Social media hosts Saftas during nationwide lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The big winner at this year's SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) was Tshedza Pictures, scooping 17 awards in total. The official Oscars entry for 2019, Knuckle City, bagged six wins having had a successful international festival run. Best TV Presenter Award voted for by the public was Hectic on 3’s Entle Bizana, with the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela awarded to Imbewu. In an unprecedented move, the ceremony was held on social media platforms, across Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in an effort to celebrate and honour the local film and TV industry during the nationwide lockdown. Hosted by seasoned Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka, the awards were a sign of the times and what lies ahead, as social distancing remains the norm.

Tshedza Pictures' domination included awards for both The River telenovela and The Republic drama series.

The River won for Best Achievement in Directing, Scriptwriting, Editing, Sound, Cinematography, Wardrobe, Make-up and Styling, and Best Telenovela.

Sindi Dlathu, fresh from her Mzansi Magic Viewers Choice Awards win, took home the Best Actress in a Telenovela award.

The Republic drama series won for Best Achievement in Sound,Scriptwriting, Cinematography and Best Drama.

Seputla Sebogodi was named Best Supporting Actor, while Florence Masebe was named Best Actress in a Drama series.

Kunene Makopo Risk Solutions sponsored the “Best Actor in a Telenovela” and “Best Actress in a Telenovela” categories with cash prizes to the tune of R50000.

Roberto Kyle bagged Best Actor for his role in telenovela Arendsvlei.

Other notable winners included Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap, Kgomotso Christopher, for her much-loved role in Scandal, and Wiseman Mncube was awarded Best Actor in a Drama for his masterful portrayal of the villainous Jama in eHostela.

Other winners included Loyiso MacDonald for his role in The Queen and Brenda Ngxoli for her role in iThemba.

Living the Dream with Somizi was awarded Best Structured or Docu Reality show, and MTV Shuga Down South 2 won the Best Youth Programme award.