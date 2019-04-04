Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter

Johannesburg - The Electronic Toll Collection (ECT) called on the Democratic Alliance to provide them with viable solutions to fund Gauteng’s road network. This comes after DA Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga set alight hundreds of e-toll statements outside the Sanral offices in Centurion on Thursday.

The ETC’s CEO Coenie Vermaak said the company understands and respects the party's right to take a stand against issues as they did during their demonstration on Thursday.

“We have heard the DA’s objections about e-tolls and the call in their election manifesto to scrap the e-toll system. ETC whole-heartedly supports the view that all political parties have a right to take a stance on e-tolling as it is an issue which impacts Gauteng residents,” Vermaak said.

“However, ETC firmly believes the DA’s stance on e-tolling is short-sighted and does not consider the bigger picture of road transport in the province,” Vermaak said.

According to Vermaak, tolling is an acceptable funding mechanism for roads across the country and internationally.

He further added that funds accumulated through e-tolling in Gauteng are earmarked to be channelled back into the province’s road network.

Vermaak said ETC maintains that the user-pay principle is the most efficient and fair funding mechanism, and they are fully supported by the national government.

In protecting citizens in lower income brackets from the fee, Vermaak said public transport remains exempt from e-tolling.

“Despite repeated calls from ETC to engage, the DA has been unable to offer any viable alternative solutions to fund Gauteng’s mega-city road network, and attract further investment that Gauteng, as the powerhouse of Africa, desperately requires,” he said.

“We ask that the DA engage with us and take us through their recommended solution to funding roads in Gauteng. Simply scrapping a R25bn investment and asset that belongs to the citizens of Gauteng and destroying 1 200 direct and another 1 000 indirect job opportunities cannot be considered a viable or sustainable solution in anyone’s eyes and should be seen as threatening the prosperity of the province, its citizens and the country,” he added.

When Msimanga set alight hundreds of e-toll statements, he said the "bonfire is a sign to Sanral and the ANC government that the e-toll system is not working and must be scrapped".

“The immediate suspension of pursuing e-toll debt by Sanral is not enough, we demand the scrapping of the system in its entirety,” Msimanga said.

Vermaak said ECT views the DA’s demonstration as an opportunistic ploy to gain supporters during this election period.

“Certainly, it cannot be in the interests of our democratic society, that political parties endorse the unlawful behaviour of citizens by promoting the non—payment of services,” he said.

