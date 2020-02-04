Some Soweto residents say they've been hit by blackouts despite paying for electricity









File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The ongoing blackouts by Eskom to force non-paying Soweto residents to cough up reached a climax on Monday as people took to the street demanding to be reconnected. The protests started in the morning and spread to different parts of the township including Phiri, Moroka, Mapetla, Rockville and Dlamini. The irate residents blockaded roads with various items, causing traffic flow problems for motorists who were going to work. Joburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Star that they had to clear road obstructions. “Protesting is in their right and all we can do is to monitor the situation. We had metro police throughout the day monitoring the situation and we will continue to do so until Tuesday,” Minnaar said. Eskom has said the electricity bill for the sprawling township was around R18 billion.

Since last year the power utility has been on a mission to force the non-paying resident to pay, including cutting them off from the grid completely.

However, some residents have been hard hit by this stance and claim to have been paying their electricity.

Pensioner Julia Mthandi, 74, from Senaoane is forced to use candle light to navigate her house while caring for her wheelchair-bound husband, Johannes Mthandi, 87 who is living with prostate cancer.

“My fridge sometimes leaks because we can go for four hours without electricity.

“The cost of living has become expensive because I need to make alternative with regards to food.

"As a pensioner I used to get free electricity worth R50 from Eskom but now I get R20 and I’m forced to use some of my pension money,” Mthandi said.

Joe Segowe, an internet café owner in Phiri, said his business has taken a knock from lack of electricity.

Segowe said he has stopped paying for electricity because the rates were not reasonable.

Another resident, who runs a family spaza shop in Rockville, said she has experienced a decline in the sale of cold beverages.

“The store is losing money. We used to sell fresh milk but due to the power cuts we have resorted to full cream milk as it lasts longer.”

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: "The truth of the matter is that electricity costs money to produce and the whole infrastructure is broken.

"As Eskom, right now we need as much assistance we can get. We request the people of South Africa to do the right thing and pay for the electricity they use.

"It will take 18 months to repair the infrastructure which means we will experience load shedding for the next 18 months,” Mantshantsha said.