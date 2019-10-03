Son, mom in court for allegedly killing dad, covering up the murder









File photo: Pexels Johannesburg - A 60-year-old woman has appeared alongside her 35-year-old son in court over allegations that she covered up the murder her son committed. Tebogo Saohatse allegedly killed his father, Ben, at their Brackensdown home on February 26 2017. Her mother, Mokgadi, allegedly cleaned up the blood. The mother and son are currently being tried at the South Gauteng High Court for murder and defeating the ends of justice. Allegations are that on that day, Saohatse got into an argument with his father at the house.

Suddenly the two stopped arguing and Tebogo was seen leaving the house in a bakkie.

As soon as Tebogo left, Mokgadi allegedly poured water in a bucket and started cleaning the kitchen which was full of blood.

That same evening after 11pm, police spotted Tebogo next to the bakkie along bushes next to Zonkezizwe informal settlement in Katlehong.

Police approached him to find out if there was anything wrong and he allegedly told then that he was stuck and was waiting for someone to come and tow him.

"Police found blood in the back of the bakkie and the accused informed them that they were slaughtering a sheep at his house for an ancestral ceremony," reads the indictment.

It was at that moment that Teboho allegedly fled into the mielie field, dropping his phone as he did.

The gruesome discovery was also made and the the phone was traced to Teboho's home where police found bloodstains on the kitchen floor, the wall next to the garage, the paving and on the rake which was outside the house

