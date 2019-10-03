Johannesburg - A 60-year-old woman has appeared alongside her 35-year-old son in court over allegations that she covered up the murder her son committed.
Tebogo Saohatse allegedly killed his father, Ben, at their Brackensdown home on February 26 2017.
Her mother, Mokgadi, allegedly cleaned up the blood.
The mother and son are currently being tried at the South Gauteng High Court for murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Allegations are that on that day, Saohatse got into an argument with his father at the house.