Sophie Ndaba declares ‘I still have my life, I still have my humour’

“Happy Sunday, happy Sunday. I woke up in the hospital feeling grateful. Sometimes God wants to shake you a little and allow certain things to happen. One minute I am walking, and one minute I have a broken ankle. I want to remind you that some storms are not there to break you, just like my broken ankle. Some are there to remind you to slow down. Some storms are there to restructure you.

“You know the restructuring of a bone when I looked at the process of the operation. And looked at me, putting steel things on my ankle. And the process of making the cement. And crutches are being brought to me. I realised that life is indeed a process. I have decided to embrace it because, when I look at where I come from, you know where I come from. What is a broken ankle, fokol to me? I still have my life, I still have my humour, and I still have so much to be thankful for. So I just want to take this opportunity to thank God. It could have been worse,” she said.

The actress, who dominated the screens for her portrayal of Queen Moroka on ‘Generations’, has made an impressive comeback after her weight loss ordeal raised concerns among many of her followers.