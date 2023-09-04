Sophie Ndaba makes inspiring comeback

Johannesburg - South Africans are marvelling at the inspiring comeback of popular actress Sophie Ndaba after a long fight against diabetes. Ndaba, who was known for her portrayal of Queen Moroka on Generations, has made an impressive bounce-back, and people are loving it.

The actress made headlines when pictures of her weight loss ordeal made the rounds on social media. Having experienced numerous death hoaxes online, critical judgement of her physical appearance, and financial woes, Ndaba is now telling her story with pride. She details that she went through a rocky phase of losing everything she had, including her cars and money.

In a sit-down on Perspective with Itu on YouTube, she got candid about her weight loss experience and other challenges she confronted. “I had nothing; the fridge was empty, my bank account was clean, I had no cars, I had nothing. “And I said, ‘God, you put me on ground zero, literally. You want me to listen to you; I am here for it.’ And at that time, I weighed 42kg.

“I used to stand naked in front of a mirror and look at my skeletal body. I would affirm and say, ‘I am beautiful, I am gorgeous, I am restored, I am the child of the Highest, and I am successful’. “Sometimes I used to forget them. I would write them on a piece of paper and hold them. Look in the mirror; look at my body. I needed to face it. “I am a skeleton, and people have already written my obituaries, and it’s me against the world with my God. I clinged to Him. I don’t think you understand when he says, ‘Seek me’.

“It does not matter what is happening; if you seek Me with all of your heart, you will find Me, and what will happen when you find Me? I’ll bless you all the days of your life. Just come and seek Me.” Ndaba, who is now firmly in control of her health, wants to ensure that thousands of other women learn from her ordeal. Her son, Lwandle Ndaba, has also been a force behind her successful comeback. He wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, speaking fondly about his mother and their incredible journey.

“God decided to put us on a new journey of life, feeling God’s power as he restores. “The great thing about God is that his timing is always perfect and His blessings are never doubted. “Do you see how pretty my mom looks? That’s on QUEEN LEVOL. That’s all God, bro! This is the woman that God decided to choose to be my mother; she is such a strong force. Lemme tell you also that God makes the impossible very much possible,” he wrote.