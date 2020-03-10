Sorry South Africa, the Phindile UJ hack story is a lie

Johannesburg - The University of Johannesburg has dismissed claims that one of their students hacked the institution's IT system then gave herself and her peers distinctions as fake news. This is after the story of "Phindile" became the number one trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday with many Tweeps seemingly in awe of what she allegedly did and some even saying it was the epitome of leadership. According to the stories posted on Twitter, Phindile accessed the university's website then gave herself two distinctions on modules that she had been failing multiple times. She allegedly claimed that she did this because her bursar had withdrawn funding and her parents could not pay for her and her brother's studies. In addition to this, it was alleged that Phindile also edited the marks of 200 other students who had been having problems with their modules, helping them graduate.

Actually Phindile hacking the system was a distinction, her giving herself a distinction was to tell the lecturer I got this. if u know here pls ask her to DM me, I may persuade IT to employ her to test the robustness of our systems. — Khandani Msibi (@KhandaniM) March 10, 2020

Many South Africans were besides themselves with excitement over hearing the news such as @noxs010 who wrote : "Firstly if you can hack a varsity system then you are hella smart. Phindile is not the problem. Education must catch up to her. Those words were echoed by @NdumiiS who said: They educated her so much she hacked their own system, Phindile is leadership.

However, UJ dismissed the whole saga as fake news and said that it was taking legal advice on the matter.

Sadly, many people have been misled to believe that it is real news. UJ categorically dismisses this ‘report’ as fake news, devoid of any truth. The University also commented that the same report first appeared on June 7, 2019. The University is taking legal advice on this matter," Herman Esterhuizen said.

Phindile couldn't have come at a better time. I remember just last week having a conversation with a friend about where I can buy this degree. My prayers have finally been answered — baya_bashise🔥 (@baya_bashise) March 10, 2020

The Star