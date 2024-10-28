South Africa faces critical shortage of Environmental Health Practitioners amid food safety crisis

The DA has disclosed that there is a lack of Environmental Health Practitioners (EHP) in South Africa after four individuals were arrested in relation to the deaths of six children who reportedly consumed tainted snacks purchased from a local spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto. On Friday, the Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi revealed during a media briefing that four people have been arrested in connection with the deaths early this month.

“During the search, they (owners) confessed that there is an illegal chemical they buy from a mall in Johannesburg. Twenty-seven officials went to the mall and confiscated 1 456g of the chemical. Four people, including three women, were arrested for selling the illegal chemical,” the minister said. It was reported that two of the suspects were released on a R2 000 bail. On Sunday, the Democratic Alliance (DA), amid rising incidents of food poisoning incidents across the country, called on the government to urgently address the critical shortage of EHPs.

DA MP Michele Clarke emphasised the pressing need to bolster and support EHPs, citing that many municipalities struggle to uphold food safety and health inspection standards due to chronic budget constraints. “Despite clear evidence of the necessity of EHPs, provincial and local governments have continued to underfund these positions, which leaves many communities at risk,” Clarke stated. Current statistics reveal that South Africa has only 1 712 EHPs, falling drastically short of the 6 203 professionals required for adequate coverage. This shortage translates to just 27.6% of the ideal complement across the nation.

The implications of this shortfall are severe. Data indicates that provinces like the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Northern Cape also suffer from insufficient EHP resources, with ratios such as 28.08% (Eastern Cape) and 19.63% (Limpopo) raising alarm bells regarding public health safety. According to the World Health Organization and the National Environmental Health Policy, a ratio of one EHP for every 10 000 people is essential in safeguarding communities against food safety violations, yet South Africa is woefully lagging behind this standard. “This severe shortage undermines our ability to ensure that food sold in communities, especially to vulnerable populations like children, is safe for consumption,” Clarke remarked, highlighting the pivotal role played by EHPs in enforcing compliance with food safety standards and educating local businesses on responsible consumer practices.

With recent incidents involving schoolchildren falling ill after consuming contaminated snacks – from chocolates past their expiry date to potentially harmful street vendor treats – it is clear the situation demands immediate attention. While there is increasing public awareness regarding food safety, the lack of resources allocated to EHP positions leaves communities exposed to preventable health crises. “We urge the government to recognise the role of EHPs as frontline protectors of public health,” Clarke added, calling for emergency funding to fill vacancies and create more positions that address the population’s needs.

The DA advocates for swift action to ensure that provinces and municipalities comply with food safety regulations, ultimately placing public health at the forefront of policy-making decisions. Earlier this month, 47 Rapelego Primary School pupils in Hammanskraal were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. The children are believed to have eaten chocolates that had passed their expiry date. Prior to that, more than 70 Gauteng Grade 12 pupils were rushed to the Carletonville District Hospital following a suspected food poisoning incident.

The pupils were from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School. They were participating in a matric camp in Fochville when they experienced stomach cramps and diarrhoea. In Soweto, earlier this month, six children tragically lost their lives in Naledi after consuming poisoned snacks purchased from a foreign-owned spaza shop. In Tshwane, Bronkhorstspruit, 25 primary school learners were recently treated for suspected food poisoning after consuming snacks from a nearby street vendor while in Mpumalanga, Verena, 21 learners from Marhagi Secondary School were hospitalised with symptoms such as headaches, stomach cramps, and vomiting, reportedly after eating atchar bought from a street vendor.

Furthermore, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the SAPS, was investigating an incident that occurred on Monday at Ngaqa Primary School in Mtubatuba when 43 learners became ill after consuming snacks purchased from a vendor outside the school’s premises. At the weekend, the national Department of Basic Education said it was concerned by the increase in the number of learners who have displayed symptoms of food poisoning in recent weeks. The department emphasized strict adherence to five basic hygiene practices which are: (1) Keep clean, (2) separate cooked and raw food, (3) cook thoroughly, (4) keep food at a safe temperature, and (5) use safe water and raw materials.