The Department of Water and Sanitation has said the rains have not had much impact on national dam levels and the country still faces a water shortage.
It said the Vaal Dam had dropped from 42.6% to 39.0%. Last year the dam level stood at 75.5%.
Departmental spokesperson Sputik Ratau said the dam was being serviced in the Integrated Vaal River System which had not seen a recovery since the recent rainfalls.
“We’re still observing the inflow from the catchment that's being waited on, and the water that flows from elsewhere takes a number of days before reaching its destination. So we won't see an immediate change,” said Ratau.