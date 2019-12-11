South Africa facing water shortage despite week of non-stop rain









Cars belonging to Centurion Hotel guests are submerged under water following non-stop rains. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Water security in the country is still in a dire state despite a week of non-stop rain in Gauteng and other parts of South Africa. The Department of Water and Sanitation has said the rains have not had much impact on national dam levels and the country still faces a water shortage. It said the Vaal Dam had dropped from 42.6% to 39.0%. Last year the dam level stood at 75.5%. Departmental spokesperson Sputik Ratau said the dam was being serviced in the Integrated Vaal River System which had not seen a recovery since the recent rainfalls. “We’re still observing the inflow from the catchment that's being waited on, and the water that flows from elsewhere takes a number of days before reaching its destination. So we won't see an immediate change,” said Ratau.

Gauteng residents can still expect heavy rainfall on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Disaster management has reported that in Gauteng the areas most affected by the heavy rains are City of Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni, with minor incidents in the West Rand and Sedibeng District municipalities.

Specific areas monitored by emergency authorities include Alexandra, Centurion and Hammanskraal.

Head of the Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Dr Elias Sithole, said that Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs) and municipalities remained on high alert.

“The PDMCs in the affected municipalities have been activated and are on standby,” he said.

Joburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said there were minor accidents in the city on Monday because of the rain.