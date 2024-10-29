South Africa launches digital parent pact to delay smartphone use for children

The SFC, formerly known as Smartphone-Free Childhood, has launched South Africa’s first digital parent pact, which enables parents to commit to delaying giving their children smartphones before they start high school. The SFC is a national movement focused on delaying smartphone and social media use for children.

The pact was recently officially piloted at SFC’s “Press Pause, Go Play” launch event at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School in Cape Town. According to the organisation, when 10 parents from the same school and grade have signed up online, the pact is unlocked for that group. With 18 000 registered primary schools uploaded onto the pact, it connects like-minded families and creates a communal support network within the school community.

The SFC working group member, Courtney Atkinson, lamented that smartphone use has harmed Gen Z, as they are the first generation to experience adolescence with advanced technology. “There is now a raft of evidence showing the negative impact of smartphones and social media on young people’s wellbeing. Rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide in young people have soared since 2010, when children first began receiving smartphones. “Today’s young adults (18-24-year-olds) are the first generation to have gone through adolescence with this technology. Data shows that the younger they were when they received their first smartphone, the worse their mental health is today,” said Atkinson.

She further cited “Be In Touch”, an online safety consultancy, which reported that 62% of South African learners own a smartphone or tablet by the age of 10. Many parents feel overwhelmed by the task of safeguarding their children in today’s digital landscape. This collective approach allows parents to resist the growing pressure to introduce smartphones and social media to their children at an increasingly younger age. Moreover, digital law expert, Emma Sadleir, warned parents that the early-age smartphone use by children can be detrimental to their well-being.

“Introducing a smartphone before a child is ready can lead to serious consequences. That is why the support community SFC offers is so crucial in helping parents navigate this challenge,” said Sadleir. The SFC conducted a survey of 500 parents in the Western Cape, which revealed that many families are desperate for more support over early-age smartphone-use. The survey recorded that over 90% of parents wanted more support from schools to limit smartphone and social media activity.

An alarming 81% of parents were concerned about their children’s access to inappropriate content, while 74% said they were worried about the impact on their children’s mental health. The survey found 69% of parents raised concerns about children’s addictive behaviour due to smartphone use. In total, 82% of parents said they supported a voluntary parent pact to delay giving their children a smartphone.