South Africa makes it to top 10 dangerous countries in the world

A report released by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime has ranked South Africa 7th out of 193 United Nations member states in organised crime. According to the report, South Africa has moved 12 spots higher – from number 19 in 2021 to 7th place in 2023 – based on the criminal index. The report further shows that South Africa ranks 3rd highest on the continent’s crime levels.

As a result, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on the government to put in place more stringent measures to deal with increasing levels of crime and lawlessness. The committee further challenged the broader South African society to be more constructively engaged in dialogues that will significantly contribute in tackling the high crime levels confronting the country. It said the report seems to suggest that this significant increase can be attributed to the various forms of crime facing South Africa, including human trafficking, sex trafficking, child labour, domestic violence, organ smuggling, child abuse and labour exploitation.

On a daily basis, South African communities witness various crimes, which robs families of their freedom. “The global picture as painted by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, is indeed worrying for South Africans, and not only undermines the sovereignty of the country, but also threatens its developmental path,” said Committee Chairperson Bandile Masuku. He further said: “It is based on this report and the prevailing crime reality facing the country that as the Committee, we call on South Africans to use their voices and engage in more constructive dialogue to tackle crime and open the country as a gateway for international investors and not criminals”.

Masuku said by using their voices, South Africans can influence action and advocate for the government to declare a more stringent measure in form of a State of Emergency to deal with the scourge of crime as seen in countries such as Jamaica, Honduras and Peru. He said the declaration of a State of Emergency to deal with the extraordinary crimes experienced by South Africans could potentially strengthen some of the country's regulations, and improve the criminal justice system. It can help enforce more stricter border controls to deal decisively with illegal immigrants. “It will further strengthen and restructure our law enforcement agencies by establishing more specialised units that may include paramilitary units and strengthen community policing,” Masuku said.