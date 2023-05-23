South Africa named 11th best LGBTQ+ travel destination in the world – new study

Johannesburg - South Africa has been ranked the eleventh best LGBTQ+ travel destination in the world, according to dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com. The dating advice website published research titled “The Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2023” to highlight cultural attitudes for LGBTQ Pride Month in June.

The research revealed that South Africa was named the 11th best country for LGBTQ+ travel after the country was given an LGBTQ+ travel index score of 86.2 out of a possible 100 points. MyDatingAdviser said to determine the most gay-friendly travel destinations, the website compared 34 countries across eight key indicators of LGBTQ+ friendliness. The indicators include society’s acceptance of homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws, and gender identity laws.

In terms of public acceptance towards homosexuality, 54% of the South African public is accepting of homosexuality, according to a Global Attitudes & Trends survey by Pew Research, and in terms of sexual activity for same-sex couples, for males, it’s been legal since 1998, and for females, it’s always been legal. In terms of civil union rights, South Africa has had limited recognition of unregistered partnerships since 1998 and same-sex marriage since 2006, and in terms of marriage rights, it’s been legal since 2006. In terms of adoption rights, it has been legal since 2002, and military service rights for queer people have been legal since 1998.

Meanwhile, with anti-discrimination laws, the South African Constitution bans all anti-gay discrimination, and with gender identity laws, anti-discrimination laws are interpreted to include gender identity; legal gender may be changed after surgical or medical treatment. According to the website, the best countries for LGBTQ+ travel in 2023 are Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Italy, Israel, the US, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Greece, Poland, Slovakia, and the Philippines. “If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, some countries might be better than others for your next adventure,” said MyDatingAdviser.