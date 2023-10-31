South Africa ranked as having the least strict road rules beating out the US and Chile

South Africa has received the lowest score out of 17 countries in a survey conducted to find out which nation has the tightest traffic laws. To find out which nation has the harshest traffic laws, it is reported that the “Compare The Market AU research” examined six distinct indicators from each of the countries, such as blood alcohol content, speed limits, cellphone limitations and seatbelt regulations.

Based on the chosen variables, South Africa is the least strict country; it received the lowest score of 3.13 out of 10. It is explained this is mostly due to the fact that US speed limits on residential and rural roads are higher than those of practically every other country. On the other end of the scale, Norway was ranked as the strictest country on the list, with an index score of 7.09 out of 10.

The country has a low blood alcohol limit of 0.02BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration), lower speed limits on urban streets and rural roads (30km/h for residential areas and 80km/h on country roads), and mandatory seatbelt requirements. France was second on the index (5.94/10), largely thanks to having the strictest rules regarding cellphones. No driver is allowed to use their cellphone, even with a hands-free setting. Tied in third place were Colombia and Denmark, who both received an index score of 5.84 out of 10.

Colombia’s lower highway speed limit of 100km/h and low blood alcohol limit of 0.02BAC helped offset the fact that seatbelts are required, but not strictly enforced. In Denmark, drivers can use a cellphone hands-free, but only if it is using a system built into the car. Having phone holder attachments to take calls hands-free is not allowed, and this saw Denmark rank in the top three for strict road rules.

Compare the Market’s general manager of general insurance, Adrian Taylor, notes that drivers who do not follow their country’s road rules can find that their car insurance could increase in price. “Not only do you risk getting fined, losing points on your licence or seriously hurting yourself and others, you may find that your car insurance policy becomes more expensive if you break the rules or engage in dangerous driving habits,” Taylor says. “Car insurance companies take a number of factors into account when pricing policies, and your driving history is one of them. A history of traffic violations may cause your insurer to increase your premiums, or they may decide to not renew your policy.”