South Africa ready to host the 15th BRICS Summit, security has been beefed up

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa supports the expansion of BRICS with the world order while addressing the nation on the country's foreign policy and the importance of hosting the 15th BRICS Summit, which starts in Johannesburg tomorrow. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) leaders will be discussing the expansion of the block, as well as the criteria for the admission of other member states.

South Africans have expressed their support of the expansion of the block despite Brazil’s scepticism on the matter. The summit will start tomorrow and end on 24 August. Security has been beefed in and around the venues of Sandton Convention Centre and Midrand, roads surrounding the venues will be closed, motorists have been advised to take caution, and there is zero tolerance for any criminal activities. More than 20 countries around the world have expressed the wish to join the block.

“South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of BRICS. The value of BRICS extends beyond the interest of its current members. For its efforts to be effective, BRICS needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives. Expanding BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order. Ramaphosa reiterated the country's stance on non alignment. “Our country is committed to a policy of non alignment. We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocks of nations. During the Cold War, the stability and sovereignty of many African countries was undermined because of their alignment with major powers. This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnership with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country. While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between verbal powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of the summit . “This BRICS Summit is particularly important as it is being held as the world is confronted by fundamental challenges that are bound to determine the costs of international events for years to come. Our world has become increasingly complex and fractured, as it is increasingly polarised and competing with each other in various competing camps. Multilateralism is being replaced by the actions of different power blocks, all of which we trade with, we invest with, and whose technology we also use,” he said. Ramaphosa said the key pillars of the country's foreign policy have guided the participation of BRICS and has enabled the nation to have valuable relations with countries around the globe at a political, diplomatic, trade and investment level, among other things.

The summit will be attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who arrived in the country today, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will arrive tomorrow on his fourth state visit in the country, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed officers deployed to safeguard BRICS Summit this noon. He urged officers to serve, protect and maintain law and order during.

“I am told that 51 heads of state have been confirmed to be here in the country. That is not a small number of heads of government. We are not scared, and nobody should be scared. We are ready,” said Cele He said police had made 99 745 arrests of suspects of serious crimes like rape, murder, warrant of arrests and more, truck and vehicle hijacking since the launch of Operation Shanela (sweep clean) on 8 May 2023. Cele said they had been carrying out vital arrests before this BRICS Summit.