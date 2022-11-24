EFF’s Shivambu hits out at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s colonial dress code

Johannesburg – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has taken a swipe at the dress code of Cyril Ramaphosa at the state banquet hosted by British royalty. In the tweet, there is a picture of Ramaphosa with King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, to which Shivambu tweeted: “Colonial subject who’s even give a dress code! It will never happen when the EFF is government! Never!"

Colonial subject who’s even give a dress code! It will never happen when the EFF is government! Never! pic.twitter.com/AJOdNkcNjo — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 23, 2022 The state visit has incurred the wrath of political parties as the country is facing load shedding, and the crime statistics released yesterday painted a gloomy image of the war against crime, especially for women and children. On Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen chastised Ramaphosa, who he says left the country trying to shine its tarnished image for the press and investors and pose for photos at Buckingham Palace. “This is not the time for flags and parades, for tea and scones, and selfies with the royals. This is the time to bring all hands on deck and stage a fightback. This is the time to be present, realistic and transparent,” Steenhuisen said.

While National Freedom Party (NFP) leader in Parliament Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam called on Ramaphosa to initiate urgent interventions that cut across several ministries to address both the causes of crime and to remove those perpetrating these crimes from society. “The increase, specifically in rape and murder, should force the government to re-open the conversation about the death penalty. We need a carrot-and-stick approach to this. And perhaps it’s time we re-open this discussion,” said Shaik Emam. ActionSA President Herman Mashaba questioned how it could be expected for ordinary South Africans to observe the Rule of Law while we have a president who, himself, is facing probes over his allegedly unlawful conduct.

