South African meat and eggs ‘safe to eat’, says SA Poultry Association

Johannesburg - South African meat and eggs are safe to eat, according to the South African Poultry Association (Sapa). The association was reacting to information that had been spreading on social media advising consumers to stay away from pork and eggs. There was also a voice note being circulated that said pork and eggs would make children sick.

"The circulating WhatsApp message warning consumers against consuming eggs is unfounded and intended to create panic. There has not been a confirmed disease associated with poultry that affects people. The message also fails to disclose the reason for this warning, making it difficult to address the specific concern raised," the association said in a statement. It said the layer industry has unfortunately been hit by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the Western Cape province, which started in wild birds and spread to commercial egg layer birds. "There have been no reported cases of the spread of the virus from the egg layer birds to humans. We therefore advise consumers that it is safe to consume eggs and poultry. Care should, however, be taken to handle eggs and meat hygienically, prevent cross-contamination, and ensure thorough cooking," the association said.