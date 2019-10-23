The conference will take place from November 16-19 in Gauteng to commemorate the International Men’s Day which is observed on November 19. The venue for the event is yet to be confirmed.
Growing Up Without A Father South African Foundation (Guwaff) is the organiser of the conference and aims to engage men in conversation on various challenges which they encounter on a daily basis. These include gender-based violence, mental health issues, #MenAreTrash, unemployment and boy children.
The speakers will include former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish, advocate Lesley Sedibe, Dr Fundile Nyati and Siyabulela Jentile, among others.
“The main reason why the conference came about is due to the recent abuse and attacks the women of the country continue to face and unfortunately, the boy child is always involved,” Charley Pietersen, author and chief executive of Guwaff, said.