South African men urged to be committed dads

Johannesburg - To mark Nelson Mandela Day, Global Brands product manager Ndinatsei Mumbengegwi, at Population Services International, the manufacturers of Trust Condoms, has called on men to recommit to fatherhood. Mumbengegwi said the epidemic of fatherlessness is at the core of many of the social ills that plague South Africa.

She said fatherless children, particularly boys, are more likely to grow up to be troubled adults and taking these bold steps might make a change in society. To help overcome this complex challenge, Mumbengegwi launched a programme to encourage men to become a better version of themselves on Valentine’s Day this year, followed by The Good Men Conference on February 28. The latter provided a virtual and in-person forum for men to share stories and recommit to taking up the fatherhood role. “Fatherless children – and especially fatherless boys – are more likely to become troubled adults. Fatherless homes are typically poorer, and behavioural issues are more likely.

“These can in turn lead to a greater incidence of drug or alcohol abuse, and poor overall emotional and physical health,” she said. “Individuals raised in this environment do less well at school on average, and teenage pregnancy is more common. All of these issues negatively impact individuals and communities, and this pattern tends to repeat itself across generations.” It is reported that the fatherless crisis is worst in America, where almost a quarter of children live in singleparent homes. The problem is less acute overall in this country, but figures from Statistics South Africa indicate that the burden is spread unevenly across population groups.

Only 31.7% of black children live with their biological fathers, with the figure at 51.3% for coloured children. The figures are much higher for Asians (86.1%) and whites (80.2%). “Taking these positive steps has the potential to make a big change in society. Children, especially boys, will learn how to behave, and ultimately we will start to see this intergenerational cycle being broken,” she said.