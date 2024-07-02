South African technician shines in top global competition

Kgomotso Molefe, an auto glass repair technician, is brimming with pride after emerging as a winner at a global competition in Lisbon, Portugal, and raised the South African flag high. Molefe represented SA at the Best of Belron Competition, a prestigious global competition in which top industry suppliers, customers, and companies participate.

The 28-year-old challenged 30 of the greatest technicians from around the world, to take home the title of “Best Repair Technician”. Molefe’s journey as a technician began as a learner in a youth career development programme. In 2019, Molefe chose the rare female career path through a youth development programme at PG Glass, showcasing her skills and opportunities in various trades.

Her commitment, extraordinary abilities, and unwavering quest for perfection secured her a long-term job as a mobile technician for the auto glass firm. Molefe frequently supported colleagues at various fitting centres and later became a fixed technician at one of the firm's busiest centres in Centurion. Speaking about her achievement, she said: “I am incredibly honoured and proud to have represented South Africa, and most importantly, to have represented as an ordinary township child and to show them that everything is possible if you persevere. Growing up in the dusty streets of Ga-Rankuwa, I never even thought I would be flying to Europe, let alone win a prestigious title.

“Being in an aeroplane for the first time in my life, it was both scary and intimidating. I felt the pressure and the nerves, but I knew deep down that there was nothing I couldn’t handle with the support that I received internally at PG Glass. “This journey has been challenging but immensely rewarding. I hope my story inspires other young women to pursue their passions and break through any barriers they may encounter. Don’t be afraid to venture into uncharted and unconventional territories. With dedication and the right opportunities, anything is possible.” Steven Lurie, commercial director of PG Glass, said Molefe’s achievement was a proud moment for all, and emphasised the significance of equal opportunities and support for young talent.