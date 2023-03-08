South African women lose battle of the bulge

Johannesburg - South Africa is reported as having the highest obesity prevalence, with a projected increase in obesity of 47.7% in women and 23.3% in men by 2025. As the world marked World Obesity Day on March 4, people across the globe were encouraged to reverse obesity through healthy eating and active living.

Rene Schickerling, women’s health category manager for Pharma Dynamics, says obese people have a 50-100% increased risk of premature death from all causes compared to those who are within a healthy weight range. South Africa is losing the battle of the bulge, with almost 70% now considered overweight or obese. This increases their risk of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes and many cancers.

"If younger women don’t start trimming down, they could become the first generation in the country’s history to live shorter lives than their mothers. It’s imperative that we change the course of the obesity epidemic. "Obesity is a complex disease, and many factors play a role, such as genes, metabolism, age, medicine, sleep, diet, inactivity, and so forth. Obesity affects men and women differently, due to biological, socioeconomic, and cultural disparities, but in general, the condition is more prevalent among women." Schickerling says carrying excess weight has many downsides, especially for women.

"It increases their risk of breast, endometrial, gallbladder, oesophageal, and renal cancer. Their reproductive health also suffers, often leading to miscarriage, higher maternal and neonatal mortality rates, and congenital malformations. Depression and anxiety are also linked to obesity. "Aside from ill health, being overweight also affects a woman’s earning potential," she says. According to studies conducted by economists globally, obese women get paid less than their trimmer counterparts.

"Interestingly, this does not seem to affect men in the same way. There was little difference in salaries between men, regardless of their weight." Researchers found that a 30kg increase in a woman’s weight is associated with a 9% drop in salary, a penalty equivalent to about three years of work experience. "In aggregate, obesity is a major risk factor for physical disability, negative bias and discrimination. So, where to from here?"

"The good news is that even a small amount of weight loss can help lower a woman’s risk of health problems," says Schickerling. "Losing 5–10% of your body weight can make a big difference. If you’re not sure where to start or how much weight you need to lose, speak to your doctor, who will suggest a healthy eating plan and an exercise regimen within your budget. "Starting your weight loss journey is more than just diet and exercise. It also depends on your age and weight. Younger women are likely to lose weight quicker than post-menopausal women. Working with your health-care practitioner and setting reasonable goals are key to your success. Realise that it takes time to see results."