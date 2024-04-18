The approach to use in addressing the looming national water crisis requires a co-ordinated approach to municipal water infrastructure, ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate Funzi Ngobeni said. Ngobeni said the country’s water network would not be able to withstand increasingly serious droughts and dry weather patterns as long as municipalities were losing between 45%-55% of their water to an increasing number of pipe bursts and leaks of an ageing pipe network.

“ActionSA in government following these elections will embark on the following measures to address the water crisis. Address the capacity crisis within the Department of Water and Sanitation by filling critical vacancies of engineers and project managers to oversee and also repairing and expanding water infrastructure. “ActionSA will improve water-related service delivery by effectively managing South Africa’s water infrastructure. We will collect data on the state of South Africa’s water infrastructure and implement a national strategic maintenance plan to address any risks to South Africa’s water supply,” he added. Ngobeni said the excessive amount of drinkable water was lost due to leaks in failing infrastructure, which needed to be addressed.

He continued to say as ActionSA government, they would launch a nationwide leak identification programme, which would require all municipalities and bulk water suppliers to conduct projects aimed at identifying water leaks. “We will consequently allocate sufficient financial and technical resources to rapidly address water leakages in bulk infrastructure. Increase water supply: South Africa’s water supply must keep up with an increasing population and shifting migration trends. “ActionSA aims to expand the water supply by using data-driven insights to identify sites to build additional water supply storage.”

He further said that an ActionSA government would identify a suitable sites, that would be used as an investment in the construction of bulk water supply storage such as dams or reservoirs. “This is precisely why I stand before the South African people today and say that our despair is not without hope. In 41 days from now, every South African will have the greatest opportunity in the last 30 years to remove a government that has produced a water crisis that is in our doorstep,” Ngobeni added. He said the failure to expand the capacity of the main arterial pipe reticulation had resulted in the increasing demands being met only through increasing the water pressure.

This stopgap measure, he said only served to decrease the longevity of the macro water pipe network and increase the number of bursts and leaks that need to be responded to. Ngobeni said South Africans were living in a constitutional democracy that guaranteed South Africans both water and electricity and, yet, South Africans have been reduced to becoming beggars for their constitutional rights for clean water. “For those who have not yet been affected, consider having to buy water to stay hydrated. Imagine not being able to flush toilets or clean your homes and businesses.