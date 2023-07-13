South Africans are frustrated over blackouts and lack of water

South Africans you are on your own, as Eskom pushed up load shedding to stage 6 while some residents don’t have water and food prizes continue soaring. The power utility increased the stages in a week which is known to be one of the coldest and some residents in Gauteng are without water due to Rand Water’s planned maintenance in infrastructure.

A few days ago, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promised that the end of load shedding in the country may be on the horizon sooner rather than later. He was speaking during a briefing in Pretoria, providing an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan instituted to map out long-term solutions to the load-shedding crisis. The minister explained that through the collaborative efforts of more than 100 private sector players, they had managed to make huge strides in addressing the challenges experienced by the sector.

"I said when I started this assignment that we will resolve this load shedding, and I think that we will resolve it much quicker than we had anticipated. I don’t give dates, I give the megawatts; it's for you to determine when the date is, but I think it is on the horizon," Ramokgopa said. However, on Wednesday the power utility announced plunging the country to stage 6. Interim Eskom spokesperson Dephne Mokwena said due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, stage 6 load shedding was implemented but did not indicate when this would be lowered. She said Eskom will implement stage 6 throughout the weekend.

Some South Africans took to social media to complain about the lack of vital services and said they are looking forward to national elections next year. “No electricity, no water… ANC, we will remember this at the poles. Promise…” said Darryl Deeza on Twitter. Other people questioned the stage the country is currently on, there are some suggesting that the country is on load shedding stage 7 howeve,r Eskom insists it’s on stage 6.

Pretoria resident Boitshwarelo Rankhumise said they were without electricity for two days and when questioning the power utility, they were given a runaround. Yesterday, Johannesburg Water pleaded with residents to not obstruct the entity’s efforts to ensure continuous water supply during the Rand Water shutdown. This comes after residents in some affected areas, such as Soweto and the Langlaagte region, obstructed Johannesburg Water tankers from entering the areas.

Nombuso Shabalala, spokesperson for Johannesburg Water said in the Langlaagte region, community members had blocked off water tankers from entering, however the JMPD has since been called to the scene to assist. “Blocking off the entity’s water trucks only amplifies the already existing water shortages and causes delays in providing water to community members. Johannesburg Water had also noted increased turnaround times for refilling water tankers at filling points, however, the entity is working at mitigating these challenges,” said Shabalala, Furthermore, Shabalala said while the frustration of residents is understandable, the entity pleads with community members not to approach critical sites such as hospitals and clinics to get water as this drastically reduces the health facilities’ water supply.