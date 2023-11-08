South Africans are not safe, says ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba after Transport Minister robbed

The robbery of Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga at gunpoint while travelling with her bodyguards has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the daily safety of ordinary South Africans. Chikunga was robbed and her bodyguards were stripped of their guns while travelling on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg on Monday morning.

Gauteng police said the minister was the victim of a spiking incident. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “Personal belongings and two SAPS service pistols were stolen during the incident. Members involved are receiving necessary support and counselling. “A manhunt has since been launched to bring to book those responsible for this attack.”

Reacting to the news, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said South Africans were not safe if a minister in the company of bodyguards could be robbed in this manner. “The robbery of Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Monday morning, where she was held at gunpoint while travelling on the N3 near Heidelberg, highlights how even official Blue Lights do not protect government officials amidst South Africa’s spiralling crime rate,” Mashaba said. “What the minister experienced is the lived reality of countless South Africans, reinforcing ActionSA’s belief that drastic action must be taken to turn the rise of lawlessness in South Africa around.”

He said the incident highlighted the failure by the ANC and Police Minister Bheki Cele to combat crime. “ActionSA has already marched to the South African police headquarters in Pretoria in August where we handed over a memorandum to demands that the lack of police capacity across the country be addressed, but to date have received no response,” Mashaba said. Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th National Popcru (Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union) Conference at the Durban ICC, Cele said crime affected everyone and that Chikunga was not the only minister or political leader to have suffered at the hands of criminals.