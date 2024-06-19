South Africans excited to attend Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Hundreds of people from across South Africa have descended on the south lawn of the Union Buildings in Tshwane to witness the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Young and old people are seen beaming with smiles, some singing, dancing and waving the flag high.

There is a high presence of law enforcement agencies who are searching people as they enter the venue. Those carrying cigarettes and matches are licking their wounds as such objects were banned from crossing entrances. Amatshitshi going by the name “Qhakaza Mbalenhle” loselybtranslated as “blossom beautiful flower” a group from Germiston is also in attendance. Pic: Ntombi Nkosi A group of teenagers from Germiston, in Ekurhuleni, calling themselves “Qhakaza Mbalenhle” loosely translated as “blossom beautiful flower” were also at the south lawn.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Nicole Sishambisa said they are excited to be at the event, citing that this is their first time seeing an inauguration. “We are here to see the president’s inauguration. We will be very happy to see Ramaphosa, it is great to see more South Africans celebrating this historic day,” she said. A group called Thato Ome Group Family LGBTQI+ from Tembisa, represented by Makhosazana Buthelezi, was also seen on the lawn basking in the sun and sitting on the gay pride flag.

“We are all the way from Tembisa and we are proud to be here to support our president being inaugurated. This is a special ovation and we hope that he will work for us as a community. Viva,” said Buthelezi. South Africa - Pretoria - 19 June 2024. The Presidential Inauguration at the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Trevor (no surname) from Sunnyside was seen wearing an ANC blanket for vibes. He said he woke up early to come and witness the inauguration. “We are positive that our president will do the right things to better the lives of South Africans,” said Trevor.

Small business owners, especially those selling food, beverages, political party regalia and other merchandise, made a killing in sales as attendees not bringing picnics bought from them. Mapule Mokwena from Soshanguve, together with her family members, were one of the lucky people to have a stand. They were selling a hot plate of a juicy steak, chicken, pap, tomato gravy, spinach and a carrot salad for R80. ‘The Star’ team also supported the business confirming how tasty the food was.