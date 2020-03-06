South Africans laugh in the face of deadly Covid-19
Johannesburg - Covid-19 may be spreading fast and killing people at an alarming rate but South Africans, true to form, are seeing a humorous side to this depressing news.
On Thursday, a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the country and the public was told not to panic, so instead many of them opted to make fun of the situation instead.
From funny pictures showing people wearing masks made from a myriad of cloths to memes and videos, locals have show that it will take more than a virus which to date has no cure to get them down.
There's even a Covid-19 parody account called @CoronaMzansi which has tweeted funny posts such as: "Somewhere tonight, two complete strangers are talking about me and how I'm going to end the world. And then they end up having unprotected sex. My buddy, Aids, really lost his airtime to me."
Others Tweeps bemoaned the fact they spent all their sexually active years using a condom so as not contract HIV but it looks like they will be killed by "a cough" while another said she stopped sugar and carbohydrates for a healthier life but it looked like she was going to be killed by Covid-19.
Plz close borders between SA and KZN asemblief i dnt wanna die m young nna 😭😭😭😭#CoronavirusInSA
— AB.The Xhosa guy (@Abongil01874570) March 6, 2020
#CoronavirusInSA
🔪🔥 Ain't playing ☠️. Am ready for u coricorry😎
Howzit (am I saying that right?) South Africa!
Still a bit tired from the flight in from Italy. But can't wait to meet you all!
Already settling in and enjoying some surf at the north coast.
Chat soon!
PS: does your bunny chows have actual bunnies in like back home?
I am ready for it in every corner #CoronavirusInSA
A short conversation in South Africa.#CoronavirusInSA #COVID19
