South Africans react to Ramaphosa paying R3m for Boran bull

South Africans on social media have reacted negatively to President Cyril Ramaphosa's continued dealing in animals after media reports indicated that Ramaphosa paid a record price of at least R3.5 million for a Boran bull at a recent auction in Davel, Mpumalanga. A Twitter user by the name of Mruva Ngevane said Ramaphosa never donates to charity but spends millions on game farm deals.

He never donates anything to any charity. He squeezed civil servants salary adjustment during Covid-19. No foundation yet he buys animals in millions. Absent president in times of need who is found among animals. He is hustling yet paid millions, this user said. This comes after online publication African Farming reported that Ramaphosa, through his farm, bought the R3.5m Boran bull, named Jester, paying the highest price to date for that breed. According to media reports, the animal will form part of Ramaphosa's growing stock of Boran bulls at Ntaba Nyoni, near Badplaas.

Boran cattle are usually bred in East Africa and have been on the continent over 1 000 years. They are known for being a resilient breed that is able to adapt to harsh weather conditions. The greatest attribute of the Boran is its fertility, according to the Boran Cattle Breeders’ Society of South Africa.

“Even under harsh conditions, the Boran cow will continue to breed and rear calves and do this without punishing herself.” Ramaphosa’s game farm deal comes after he was fingered for money laundering and violating his executive ethics code after he launched a manhunt using state resources to recover millions in US dollars which were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo more than two years ago. Ramaphosa has refused to resign over this scandal and was recently cleared by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcalake, who said her report did not find any wrongdoing on Ramaphosa's part.