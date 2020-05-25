South Africans to start receiving mail delayed by lockdown

The SA Post Office will implement full services from today for those permitted under the risk-adjusted regulations in line with the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Mail is starting to flow again as sorting facilities, transport and branches of the Post Office have been granted permission to operate, the Sapo said.

The majority of Post Office branches were open for business and a phased approach was being adopted for reopening the remaining branches as soon as measures to ensure compliance with the regulations was implemented. Sorting facilities nationally and transport connections were operational.

“The total branch network available from May 25 (today) will be 1017 branches nationwide, with operations in the remainder of our branch network brought online in a phased approach as and when we complete implementing measures to ensure that we comply with regulations promulgated to combat the spread of the virus. We envisage that all our branches will be fully operational by June 1,” acting chief executive Ivumile Nongogo said.

The facility had “deployed a systemised restricted-hours shift system” in sorting centres to comply with regulations restricting the number of employees allowed on the premises at any time to observe physical distancing requirements.