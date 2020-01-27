A girl wears a mask inside a bus in Hong Kong. China's most festive holiday began in the shadow of a worrying new virus Saturday as the death toll surpassed 40, an unprecedented lockdown kept 36 million people from traveling and authorities canceled a host of Lunar New Year events. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

The Embassy of China in Pretoria on Friday urged South Africans to avoid travelling to China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic which has so far killed at least 26 people. “Friends from South Africa are requested not to go to Wuhan for the time being, and South African friends in Wuhan now should not leave the city or return to SA at this moment,” the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy said there were designated and back-up hospitals for the treatment of the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan and other places across China, and an effective response programme had been formulated.

The diplomatic mission said a large number of South African students studying in China, especially in Wuhan, were deeply worried about the epidemic.

The embassy said it would keep South Africans informed on the massive fight launched by Beijing, together with international partners, to manage and fend off the dangerous corona- virus.