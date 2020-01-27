“Friends from South Africa are requested not to go to Wuhan for the time being, and South African friends in Wuhan now should not leave the city or return to SA at this moment,” the diplomatic mission said.
The embassy said there were designated and back-up hospitals for the treatment of the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan and other places across China, and an effective response programme had been formulated.
The diplomatic mission said a large number of South African students studying in China, especially in Wuhan, were deeply worried about the epidemic.
The embassy said it would keep South Africans informed on the massive fight launched by Beijing, together with international partners, to manage and fend off the dangerous corona- virus.