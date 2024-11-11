South Africans urged to embrace water conservation measures amid water challenges

South Africans have been encouraged to use water responsibly and invest in water harvesting through installing water tanks in their homes, especially during the rainy seasons. This is in response to escalating water supply challenges, faced by different provinces and various municipalities across the country.

On Monday, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina alongside her deputy David Mahlobo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Joburg mayor Dada Morero, addressed the media on water supply challenges in Gauteng and the rest of the country, pleading with South Africans to adopt water saving techniques. The minister announced that Joburg Water will introduce water restrictions starting Thursday to allow reservoirs to replenish and recover from alarmingly low levels, which have dipped below 40% capacity in Johannesburg’s reservoirs. “At present, the Vaal Dam is at 33%, which is sufficient, but should it fall to 18%, we would have to take further action,” stated Majodina, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Highlighting Gauteng’s excessive water consumption, Majodina revealed that the province is using an average of 278 litres per capita per day, significantly above the international standard of 173 litres. “It is not only Joburg that is grappling with water disruption in Gauteng. Since 13 September, the province has been under level one water restrictions due to excessive consumption,” she explained, urging municipalities to change mindsets and foster greater awareness among residents regarding their water usage. Morero acknowledged the severe challenges municipalities are facing, including rampant leakages and the non-payment of services, which critically affect water supply management.

“We must manage our water supplies more effectively as water revenue is integral to generating income for our cities. Residents must be encouraged to use water wisely, refraining from utilising clean water for gardening or washing cars,” he asserted. Mahlobo elaborated on various national mitigation strategies aimed at preventing a potential Day Zero scenario in South Africa. He advocated for the implementation of water catchment techniques, especially during the upcoming summer rainfalls. “Water harvesting is crucial; during the rainy season, we need to capture as much rainwater as possible. Drought can have devastating effects, as seen in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Western Cape, and Qwaqwa.