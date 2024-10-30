South Africa’s bold move: filing genocide claims against Israel at the ICJ

South Africa is spearheading an international effort to hold Israel accountable for alleged genocide in Gaza after it filled a memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently. The 500-page document details evidence of Israel’s intent to commit genocide in Palestine, however, the ICJ announced that they would not be making public the document yet.

SA’s Director-General of International Relations and Cooperation, Zane Dangor, confidently stated that the war in Gaza was a “textbook case of genocide”. The submission, compiled by an elite team of legal experts, outlines a pattern of mass casualties in Gaza, where over 43 000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. The memorial includes statements from Israeli politicians, such as Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, which SA argues demonstrate genocidal intent.

Gallant’s remarks, including plans for Gaza and possible actions against Lebanon, are cited as evidence of a “broader Israeli agenda”. “This case marks a landmark in international law, as it’s the first time genocide allegations are being presented to an international tribunal while atrocities continue to unfold. The real-time documentation of alleged genocidal acts captures intent and execution with immediate clarity,” Dangor added. A source close to the department said if SA is successful, the case could set a new standard in addressing state-sanctioned violence and pressure other countries to reconsider their relationship with Israel.

While Israel has until July next year, a guilty verdict might not stop the nation, but it could lead to an arms embargo. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the submission, saying: “We are confident that we have a strong case to prove that genocide is happening in Palestine.” He said SA remained “unwavering” in its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The filing of this Memorial takes place at a time when Israel is intensifying the killing of civilians in Gaza, and now seems intent to follow a similar path of destruction in Lebanon,” the Presidency added in a statement. The action taken by South Africa since December 2023, culminating in the filing of this Memorial, has generated overwhelming national and international interest, the statement continued. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this year, Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s aim to replicate the global solidarity that helped dismantle “apartheid”, now directed at ending the “apartheid” that Palestine is facing.

“The South African story bears witness to the enduring role of the UN in global matters. In supporting our struggle, the UN affirmed the principles of the UN Charter: fundamental human rights, the dignity and worth of every person, and the equal rights of nations, large and small,” Ramaphosa said at that time. Speaking on national television this week, ANC’s deputy secretary and head of international relations, Nomvula Mokonyane, said the submissions would also demonstrate the bombing of mosques and the killing of women in maternity wards. Mokonyane said: “The submissions we also believe and are happy that it’s actually evidence that has been denied to people of the world because of the dominance and influence of those who support the apartheid Israel against the genocide and killing.