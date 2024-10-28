South Africa’s diplomatic tensions: visa agreement with Ukraine sparks controversy

In a turbulent lead-up to a crucial diplomatic meeting, Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, was set to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Pretoria on Monday. However, the diplomatic atmosphere has been stirred by a public disagreement between Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, which unfolded across social media platforms over the weekend.

On Sunday, Schreiber announced a significant agreement for visa-free access for Ukrainian holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports to South Africa, expressing pride in this historic action. “We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, right through to now,” he proclaimed. In response, Magwenya expressed concerns about the timing of the announcement, asserting that the president had not yet formally authorised Schreiber’s signing of the agreement.

“It is unclear how the minister can announce the signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation,” he stated, setting off speculation regarding internal government dynamics. This public dispute echoes broader discontent within the ruling alliance, particularly following Ramaphosa’s recent remarks that identified Russia as a key ally of South Africa. His statements were met with sharp criticism from Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, who emphasised that the DA does not recognise an authoritarian regime — particularly one engaged in a contentious military conflict— as a legitimate ally.

“Putin is your ally, Mr President, not South Africans,” he remarked, underlining the party’s diverging views on foreign relations. As tensions continue to mount, there are growing concerns about the stability of the Government of National Unity (GNU), with the DA distancing itself from Ramaphosa’s pro-Russian sentiments. Despite this discord, the DA expressed support for the visa agreement, labelling it a significant gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine, a country that provided support to anti-apartheid activists during South Africa’s Struggle against oppression.

Magwenya clarified that the visa waiver discussions with Ukraine commenced in 2020, although progress faced delays due to the pandemic and governmental transitions in Ukraine. He emphasised that this agreement is limited to officials with diplomatic passports, signalling South Africa’s unwavering commitment to peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “The agreement is for Official and Diplomatic Passports only. It is not for all citizens. Secondly, the process has been in the making since 2020. However, there were delays caused by Covid-19, the war, and a change of ministers on the Ukraine side. The agreement will assist with the travel of our senior officials that participate in the peace formula talks,” he added.