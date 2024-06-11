South Africa’s next President to be elected on Friday, Zondo confirms

South Africans are waiting in anticipation for Friday’s parliamentary sitting after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed that the next president of South Africa and Speaker of the National Assembly would be elected in Cape Town on June 14
The National Assembly is expected to swear in 400 MPs. The National Council of Provinces members are set to be sworn in on June 15.
This was announced after it was stated that the Constitution provided that a president must be elected no more than 14 days after the election results had been declared.
The day is expected to be a significant event, shaping the country’s political trajectory and impacting millions of its citizens.
The matter has prompted differing political viewpoints, with many people sharing their thoughts on social media sites following the contentious elections.
A statement from Justice Zondo reads: “On June 2, 2024, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) declared the 2024 national and provincial election results. On June 6, 2024, the IEC handed the lists of designated members of Parliament (MPs) and members of provincial legislatures (MPLs) to the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, who, in turn, handed the lists over to the Secretary to Parliament in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly.
“2. Section 51(1) of the Constitution provides that, after an election, the first sitting of the National Assembly must take place at a time and on a date determined by the Chief Justice but not more than 14 days after the election results have been declared.
“3. By virtue of the powers vested in the Chief Justice in terms of Section 51(1) of the Constitution, Chief Justice Zondo has determined that the first sitting of the National Assembly shall be on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 10:00. The 14th of June falls within the prescribed period.“
The Star