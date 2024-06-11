South Africa’s next President to be elected on Friday, Zondo confirms

South Africans are waiting in anticipation for Friday’s parliamentary sitting after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed that the next president of South Africa and Speaker of the National Assembly would be elected in Cape Town on June 14 The National Assembly is expected to swear in 400 MPs. The National Council of Provinces members are set to be sworn in on June 15.

This was announced after it was stated that the Constitution provided that a president must be elected no more than 14 days after the election results had been declared. The day is expected to be a significant event, shaping the country’s political trajectory and impacting millions of its citizens. The matter has prompted differing political viewpoints, with many people sharing their thoughts on social media sites following the contentious elections.