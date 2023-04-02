South Africa’s top skinny dipping locations revealed

Johannesburg – Dating website MyDatingAdviser.com has listed five places in South Africa to skinny dip. According to the site, it compared 100 nude beaches across the globe to determine the best places to enjoy a skinny dip. They then ranked the top skinny-dipping locations in South Africa.

"This study considered beach quality, safety, weather and lodgings. This was across seven key metrics of skinny-dipping friendliness: pollution, Blue Flag status, weather, air temperature, water temperature, safety, and hotel cost. Each location has been given a Skinny Dipping Index Score using the data points. “This represents the quality of the skinny dipping experience you could have at the location," according to the site. Managing editor at MyDatingAdviser, Amy Pritchett, says that there is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip.

"If you can visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash! Remember, it’s not a big deal; even better if the water is cold," she said. According to the site, the Top 5 skinny dipping spots in South Africa are: Mpenjati Nature Reserve, Palm Beach, Port Edward

The Mpenjati Nature Reserve is situated on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, 20km south of the popular holiday destination of Margate. The beautiful reserve lies around the Mpenjati River Lagoon and extends 500 metres seaward, protecting the unique fossils. Otter Trail, Tsitsikamma National Park The Otter Trail is officially the oldest and undoubtedly the most iconic hiking trail in South Africa. The trail, which runs along the spectacular coastline between the Storms River mouth and Nature’s Valley, was opened in 1968 and is considered one of the finest multiday trails in the world. It is named after the shy, mostly nocturnal Cape clawless otter, which inhabits the estuaries and streams of the South African coast.

Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval, Stellenbosch The Jonkershoek Nature Reserve is situated just outside the town of Stellenbosch, in a valley lined by the Stellenbosch mountain range on one side and the Hottentots-Holland mountains on the other. This is a relatively easy hike and is family-friendly. Cape Nature runs the reserve, and a permit will be required to gain access. Sardinia Bay, Gqeberha

Sardinia Bay, which lies between Schoenmakerskop and Seaview, is accessed by travelling to the start of the trail in Schoenmakerskop. This popular beach has picnic facilities and is regarded as one of the best walking beaches, with miles of unspoiled coastline. Fishing is not permitted as the coast has been declared a marine reserve, but snorkelling and scuba diving are popular. Sardinia Bay is the starting point of the popular 8km Sacramento hiking trail. Some of the best spots to enjoy the sunset. Sandy Bay, Cape Town In the Twelve Apostles Mountain Range valley, naughties and naturalists go nude and free at Sandy Bay Beach. This is South Africa's only nudist beach, situated just south of Llandudno and shielded from sight by Hout Bay sand dunes.