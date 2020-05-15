South Hills residents say RDP houses they moved in two years ago are already falling apart

Beneficiaries of RDP homes at a complex in South Hills are disgruntled that their complaints to authorities to fix shortcomings on their new homes have gone unheeded for over a year as they continue to live under precarious conditions. The substandard workmanship on their Fever Tree complex homes is a danger to both their physical safety and health at a time the country and the whole world face the threat of Covid-19. The City of Joburg allocated the flats in Nephin Road to residents around August 2018, with most of the owners moving in almost immediately or shortly thereafter. Some occupants were soon to get the shock of their lives at the state of their new homes. What has incensed them more is that their pleas for assistance to get the anomalies corrected have fallen on deaf ears for almost two years. Peter Holtshauzen occupied his new unit towards the end of August 2018 after being on the housing waiting list for 22 years.

His joy was to be short-lived as he recounted to The Star.

“My one window fell out in September last year. I reported it to the developers Calgro M3, and they said they would fix it, but they never did,” said Holtshauzen.

He’s been forced to patch up the gaping hole with plastic sheeting.

“Now they tell people not to open windows. How can that be?” a bemused Holtshauzen asked.

Two months afterwards, Holtshauzen’s window’s entire frame also fell out, and he only got more empty promises from a man named Joseph at the developers, he said.

“The problem has got worse since last year with the rains and my one wall is rotten. It’s so bad the smell of the mould can kill you. Before the lockdown, they said they would attend to the leaking roof which they did, but the problem got worse after they left,” complained Holtshauzen.

His neighbour, Blessed Makoni, had a similar story to tell. She discovered the defects from the time she moved in. “The water seeps into the wall which is now rotten,” she said. Makoni lives with her mother, Ellen Mwale, on the first floor.

Faeeza Chame, ward 57 councillor for Joburg Region F, said she was aware of the poor workmanship and residents’ complaints and had spoken to new housing member of the mayoral committee Mlungisi Mabaso about the development to inform him of the situation. Although Mabaso could not be reached for comment, he was reportedly shocked at the abhorrent conditions he witnessed.

“The people were promised that the defaults would be fixed, but this has not been done,” said Chame, who pointed out other anomalies, including balconies with no lighting and geysers which were too small, and in some instances, had to be shared between households.

Some residents did not have hot water at all, she added.

“I will make sure that this will get done,” stated Chame, vowing to take the problem up once again with the developer in due course.

Calgro M3’s Urvash Kissoon-Singh contradicted himself in an e-mail response to questions sent by The Star.

He initially said Calgro found no defects at the development after residents had raised complaints with both the National House Building Council and City of Joburg’s housing department but subsequently stated that “corrective measures have commenced where necessary”, following an on-site assessment in conjunction with city in March 2020.