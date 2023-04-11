Soweto beauty vies for Mrs Universe Africa crown

Johannesburg - Mishumo Thanyani Madaba gears up to face off with other beauty queens in the Mrs Universe Africa event set to take place at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City on July 9. Thanyani Madaba, who is passionate about touching people’s lives, spoke to The Star about her interest in this pageantry, explaining that it is a celebration of African women.

"What sparked my interest about this particular pageant was what it merely stands for: it is a platform that celebrates African women and encourages them to celebrate their power and diversity. “It is a women’s empowerment project and a network for real, relatable women to showcase their talents and harness their purpose. I resonate with its vision and mission as a businesswoman in construction and the beauty and wellness space, and as a philanthropist. My journey on the Mrs Universe Africa platform will inspire many girls and women out there as I share with them what I am passionate about,” she said. “I’m passionate about touching lives and hearts about protecting the girl child mentally, physically, and emotionally through my organisation, The Mishumo Madaba Foundation, and I would like to raise awareness and help women realise and have hope that if I can do it, they too can do it."

Asked what she advocates, the semi-finalist said gender equality and economic empowerment. “In the Mrs Universe Africa pageant, I advocate gender equity and a future forged by women with the courage to push the limits of what’s possible, who are curious, determined, willing to do the work and to discover their truest potential, and who have the courage to do it again and again while uplifting and empowering others. “I advocate for economic empowerment for the minority and issues that small and medium enterprises face in this country that prevent them from growing into big corporations.”

The beauty queen, who hails from Soweto and is also the founder and chairperson of the Mishumo Madaba Foundation, shared details about her foundation. “The foundation’s goal is to alleviate poverty, sustainably improve the living conditions in our communities, provide quality education, woman empowerment, community development in South Africa, GBV awareness, environmental awareness, including responsible resource use,“ she said. “My hope for the future is to help our people access opportunities that were otherwise deemed inaccessible through the help of relevant organisations and departments. To empower women and fight against this pandemic that is GBV, my hope is for the Mishumo Madaba Foundation to take part in educational platforms for girls and women."