Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. File photo

Johannesburg - Some 36 business owners and non-governmental organisations in Soweto received title deeds through the Johannesburg Property Company’s Land Regularisation Programme on Monday. The programme is an initiative of the City of Joburg to redress imbalances in the distribution of council-owned land.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the process of land regularisation was an important initiative, which, if tackled effectively would act as a catalyst for development benefiting communities, small enterprises and developers.

He said the programme was based on the recognition of the past reality where, under apartheid law, the black majority had no secure tenure rights in urban areas.

“At best, black land tenure was inferior and regulated by either residential permits, certificates of occupation or trading site permits,” said Mashaba.

This is the second time title deeds have been handed over to businesses in Soweto's Diepkloof area over the last nine months, with an initial 22 recipients having received deeds to premises leased to them for about 30 years. - African News Agency (ANA),