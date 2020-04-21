Soweto community catches burglars red-handed inside school

Johannesburg - Two men people believed to have been part of gang of criminals that have been vandalising schools were caught red handed in Soweto. The men, aged 25 and 36-years-old had broken into Ditawana Primary School on Saturday afternoon. Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police said the men were busy in one of the classrooms taking things and putting them in big black plastic bags when the community saw them and called the police. Police arrived and arrested the pair. "They had used iron rods to break into the school and were busy in the staff room taking things and putting them in plastic bags when they were arrested," said Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

The arrest of the two men brings to total 66 people who have been arrested in connection with the burglary and vandalism of 67 schools in Gauteng since the lockdown.

While some schools were burgled and equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries, four schools in Soshanguve were set alight.

Soshanguve High, Amogelang Secondary, Phuthanang Primary and Lethabong Secondary all suffered structural damages after being torched.

Masondo said the other suspects were arrested by the team of detectives appointed by the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela to trace all the suspects responsible for burglaries and and torching of schools in Gauteng.

"Ten more suspects were arrested in Johannesburg (including Soweto), nine in Tswhane and the other six were arrested in Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and West Rand."

Mawela, thanked the community of Gauteng for responding to his call for the community to work with the police in apprehending the school burglary suspects.

"The community has played an imperative role in the arrests of these suspects and that is much appreciated. I believe that working together we can protect the future of our children from the criminals" he said.

Nationally, 183 schools have either been vandalised or broken into since the lockdown which started last month.

