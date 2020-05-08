Soweto cop in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19

A Soweto police officer has tested positive for Covid-19. The Jabulani police warrant officer was taken to hospital after becoming sick. He was immediately admitted to ICU as he was battling to breath. His diagnosis follows that of another officer from the Disaster Operations Centre in Pretoria who tested positive on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the last group of members at the Soweto station were currently being tested and some were in quarantine awaiting their results. However, staff members who asked not to be named said that was not the case.

“I do not understand why others were told to stay home while we were not. When people reported for work on Monday operations were normal, only the detectives were given 14 days to quarantine,” said one.

The tests were said to have begun on Sunday following a meeting.

“We were informed an officer tested positive and we should report to work on Sunday to get tested and that the results will be back after seven to 14 days,” said another member.

Naidoo said the Jabulani officer who tested positive was taken to Lenmed Clinic. “The station was deep cleaned and the common services centre is functional,” he said.

The City Tshwane was forced to close part of its Disaster Operations Centre, which was set up to bolster its response to the Covid-19 outbreak, after the officer tested positive on Wednesday.

Tshwane's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, said the police officer was tested after being admitted for scheduled treatment, unrelated to Covid-19.

"She tested positive after she was screened during routine pre-admission, she may have been asymptomatic," Nawa added.

Before her hospital visit, the police officer "diligently followed daily routine screening upon reporting for duty on site which entails temperature scanning, completing a questionnaire and sanitising".