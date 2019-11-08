Johannesburg- The Soweto man accused of killing his whole family is believed to have stabbed his children multiple times at the park he used to take them to play every weekend.
It's not yet known how his wife was killed as police said her body had already been decomposed when it was found in the bushes near the Jabulani Hostel in Zondi.
However, it's believed that the 47-year-old woman was killed at home and her body transported to where it was found.
The 48-year old man, his wife and two children aged 10 and 11 were reported missing by their families on November 1.
However, he suddenly surfaced at the house on Wednesday without the rest of this family. He was apprehended and taken to the police.