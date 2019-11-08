Soweto dad allegedly stabbed and killed his kids at their favorite park









File picture. Johannesburg- The Soweto man accused of killing his whole family is believed to have stabbed his children multiple times at the park he used to take them to play every weekend. It's not yet known how his wife was killed as police said her body had already been decomposed when it was found in the bushes near the Jabulani Hostel in Zondi. However, it's believed that the 47-year-old woman was killed at home and her body transported to where it was found. The 48-year old man, his wife and two children aged 10 and 11 were reported missing by their families on November 1. However, he suddenly surfaced at the house on Wednesday without the rest of this family. He was apprehended and taken to the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the man led police them to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found then to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found.

"The children had been stabbed multiple times. The story from people in the area is he used to go to go to that park every weekend with the children," she said.

Peters said they also checked their records to see if there had been any domestic issues that had been reported before.



However, she said, there was none but they were yet to extensively speak to the families.

Peters also said although the man pointed the police to where the bodies were, he had taken them on the runaround before doing so.

The man was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.

