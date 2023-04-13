Soweto pensioner arrested after challenging drug dealer in Zola

A Soweto pensioner has taken up the fight against drugs in the community and was even arrested for it.

Zodwa Nhlabathi, 71, said she had been arrested by police for confronting a drug dealer in the community who was selling Nyaope. Nhlabathi said she called the parents of the drug dealer to her house to confront them about their son’s illicit business. The conversation did not go well, and the family accused her of harassment. Clashes between Nhlabathi and the family took place over a number of days until she was eventually fetched with a police van in the early hours of the morning and taken to Jabulani police station, where she spent several hours in holding cells.

The pensioner from Zola said she was disappointed that she had been arrested for confronting criminals. She was later released after an uproar from some community members. “The police did not treat me well. They are the ones who are supposed to be fighting against drugs, not people like me, at my age,” she said. Nhlabathi said upon her arrival at the police station, she had been mistreated by a female police office, who swore at her and called her an old widow.

“The treatment was not right. I even had to beg to go to the toilet. The police were telling me that I am forward and I have to learn to mind my own business,” she said. Nhlabathi said she decided to confront the family that had brought drugs into the community because a number of children had committed suicide while some had overdosed. “This is not good. We cannot sit and watch our children get killed by these things. All I want is for our community to be drug free,” she said.

Nhlabathi, who is an active community member, said she was tasked by some community members to investigate allegations of drug dealing in her street. She said she had discovered that drugs were being sold undercover at her neighbour’s house, where cars were being fixed. Sweets and cigarettes were being sold at the same house. The Star spoke to other community members in Zola who said they were also sick and tired of drug dealers in the community. Elizabeth Magegenene said she had a daughter who was addicted to drugs. She said her daughter’s addiction had affected the family so much that she could no longer leave her valuables in the house when she stepped out.